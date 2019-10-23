Delhi Couple Found Dead In House, Stabbed Each Other After Fight: Police

Neighbours heard the couple fighting and on sneaking inside the house found them dead (representational)

A couple was found dead at their rented house in Pul Prahlad Pur area on Tuesday, said Chinmay Biswal, senior police official South East.

The dead bodies have been identified as Akash and Bhawna. They also have a five-year-old child, who was at school at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the couple stabbed each other following a domestic quarrel. The neighbours heard the couple fighting and after sometime neighbours noticed a long silence. When they sneaked inside the house, they found the couple lying in a pool of blood.

A case has been registered and further investigation is going on.

