Delhi Cops With Criminal Cases To Be Kept Out Of 'Doubtful Integrity List'

In a relief to Delhi Police personnel, those facing criminal cases in their private capacity shall not be included in the 'doubtful integrity list', according to an official circular.

Police personnel whose names are put on the 'doubtful integrity (DI) list' face difficulty in getting postings and promotions.

"If the allegations are specific of corruption, lack of integrity or moral turpitude name(s) of concerned police person is brought on Secret List and if the allegations are non-specific of corruption, lack of integrity or moral turpitude, name(s) is brought on Agreed List of DI," stated the circular issued by Additional Commissioner of Police, Vigilance, Atmaram V Deshpande, on Thursday.

"In trivial matters viz. absence, indiscipline conduct, violation of conduct rules, negligence, alcoholism, etc. (allegations which are neither specific nor non-specific of corruption/lack of integrity/moral turpitude) names are not brought in D.I. list," it said.

While perusing the recommendations received from different districts and units, it has been observed that in the matters of criminal cases of quarrel etc., registered against police personnel, their names are being recommended by the concerned DCPs for inclusion in Agreed List of DI mainly for the reasons that sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property), 452 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) etc., are involved, the circular said.

"The matter has been examined from the legal aspects. The expert has opined that if the sections related to moral turpitude i.e. 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) IPC etc., are not involved in such criminal cases and these cases are registered only in their private capacity involving their private affairs (for example disputes and quarrel over property, disputes with neighbour and marital dispute), the names of police personnel should not be... include(d) in DI list," the circular stated.

However, if the criminal case has been registered in their official capacity, viz. custodial beatings, torture, threatening and misusing official powers, etc., names of police officers shall continue to be recommended for inclusion in the 'doubtful integrity list', it said.

