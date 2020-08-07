Delhi Cops Examine CCTV Footage, Question Suspects In 12-Year-Old's Sexual Assault Case

"We have scanned CCTV footage and are questioning suspects on its basis," Delhi police said. (File)

The Delhi police have scanned CCTV camera footage and are questioning suspects in the case of sexual assault and attack on a 12-year-old girl in the capital two days ago.

"We have scanned CCTV footage and are questioning suspects on its basis," Delhi police said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the victim at AIIMS.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. The police are trying to arrest the accused. The government will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The government will provide Rs 10 lakh to her family members," he said while speaking to media persons.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday, "The brutal rape of a 12-year-old child is absolutely horrific! Those animals deserve nothing less than death. All of us are praying for her and I urge the Delhi Police to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest."

Delhi Women Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal also wrote a letter to Paschim Vihar Police Station SHO, seeking details of the case.