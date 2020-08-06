'Shaken Me To The Core': Arvind Kejriwal Condemns 13-Year-Old's Rape

The barbaric assault "has shaken me to the core", Arvind Kerjriwal tweeted in Hindi

A 13-year-old girl's rape and torture in Delhi was described today as barbaric by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a post before visiting the AIIMS hospital to ask about her condition. The girl was taken to hospital yesterday bleeding and with severe wounds on her body.

The barbaric assault "has shaken me to the core. Such predators roaming free cannot be tolerated," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

एक 13 साल की बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत भरी वारदात की जानकारी ने आत्मा को अंदर तक झकझोर दिया है। ऐसे दरिंदे अपराधियों का खुला घूमना बर्दाश्त के बाहर है। पीड़ित बच्ची का हाल जानने के लिए मैं थोड़ी देर में AIIMS जा रहा हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked with a sharp object at her home in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Tuesday. The attacker has not been found. An attempt to murder case has been registered besides one under a stringent law for sexual crimes on children.

Neighbours found the teen lying in blood and informed her parents and the police. The police are questioning residents in the area and scanning security footage.

The girl was first taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS after preliminary treatment. According to reports, she was constantly bleeding from injuries inflicted by a sharp object.

"We received information on Tuesday regarding the assault of a minor girl in Paschim Vihar West police station. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway," senior police officer A Koan said.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the girl was alone at home and her parents were away at work when she was assaulted.

According to the police, she was hit on her head and face with a sharp object multiple times.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought a report from the police by Saturday.

"Reportedly, the girl was brutally raped and then the culprit(s) tried to kill her. Presently, she is fighting for her life in AIIMS, Delhi. It is reported that she was attacked with blunt objects and has injuries all over her body. This is a very serious matter," the panel said.