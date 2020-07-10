Delhi Commission For Child Rights Rescues 12 Labourers From Factory

The Delhi Police have sealed the factory and contractor has been arrested. (Representational)

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) rescued 12 child labourers from a garment factory and motorcycle repair shops in the Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi today.

The Delhi Police have sealed the establishments and the contractor has been arrested. The children were found to be working in unhygienic conditions and were not wearing masks or maintaining any social distance.

"DCPCR along with Delhi Police and NGOs have done a remarkable job. I congratulate such an effort and I am confident that in the future more such coordinated actions will take place to eradicate the malpractice of child labour in Delhi," said Rajendra Pal Gautam, Minister of Social Welfare Women and Child Development.

The rescue operation was carried out by DCPCR along with Delhi Police, Vivek Vihar sub-divisional magistrate, labour department and an NGO, Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

The statement of the rescued children will be recorded at the SDM's office, followed by medical tests including COVID-19 test. They will then be taken to a Child Welfare Committee.

Anurag Kundu, the Chairperson of the DCPCR stressed on the rehabilitation of the children and said, "The Commission is in process of evolving comprehensive long-term strategy to make Delhi Child Labour Free by 2023."

He also urged citizens to proactively report instances of child labour.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 and ensuing lockdown, there has been a drastic impact on the income of families. According to a joint report by UNICEF and International Labour Organization, loss of employment and rising poverty is likely to force more children to seek exploitative and hazardous jobs as families use every available means to earn some money and survive.