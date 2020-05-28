Delhi Civic Body Headquarters Sealed After 3 Employees Test COVID-19+ve

A disinfection drive will be carried out for next 48 hours, said an official. (Representational)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealed its headquarters in central Delhi on Thursday after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected staffers to nine.

"A Joint Director level employee has been found positive for COVID-19. Two more tested positive today. Contact tracing is being done by district authorities as per protocol. The building has been sealed. A disinfection drive will be carried out for next 48 hours," a senior NDMC official said.

"Meanwhile, all employees will be working from home till the building is completely sanitised and reopened. The employees who came in contact with those infected have been advised to observe home quarantine and report to district authorities in case they become symptomatic," the official added.

Three employees of the NDMC had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the civic body to seal a floor of its headquarters in Lutyens' Delhi and a section of another building housing its office in Gole Market.

Earlier three employees of the NDMC, including a sanitation worker and engineer, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, a doctor at an NDMC dispensary had tested positive for COVID-19, following which the premises of the health facility was sealed.

