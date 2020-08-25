Delhi Civic Bodies Launch Campaign Against Dengue, Chikungunya, Malaria

Adesh Gupta also launched the campaign of South Delhi Municipal Corporation from its headquarters.

The BJP-ruled civic bodies on Tuesday launched a mega campaign in the city against dengue, chikungunya and malaria in view of the monsoon season and mosquito breeding.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash accompanied by former Union minister Vijay Goel and BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju started the campaign with fogging on Flagstaff Road where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resides.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also launched the campaign by flagging off a fleet of power spray tankers, fogging machines and a three wheeler mounted with public announcement system in Patel Nagar.

"The municipal corporations work round the clock to maintain civic amenities in the city. Under the campaign of the public health department of civic bodies, the domestic breeding checkers will keep watch of mosquito larvae and fogging and anti-larval sprays will be used to check dengue, chikungunya and malaria," Mr Gupta said.

The municipal councilors and RWA representatives will spread awareness asking people to prevent mosquito larvae breeding in residential areas and neighbourhoods, he said.

He said people should cooperate with the municipal corporation staff and ensure that there is no stagnant water in their houses or neighbourhood.

BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari and Hans Raj Hans also participated in the campaign along with municipal corporation leaders in different parts of the city.

In Delhi, prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya is the primary work of the corporations and they are doing it properly, said Shyam Jaju.

Mr Goel said that the field work of prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya pertains to municipal corporations, for which the Delhi government should support them.

The North Delhi mayor said constant rainfall in the monsoon season is favourable for dengue and malaria mosquitoes breeding. He said the campaign will continue in all its wards till September 30.