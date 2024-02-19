'Serious Constitutional Crisis' Has Arisen In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that officers are being threatened to block the one-time settlement scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said a "serious constitutional crisis" has arisen in the national capital as officers are saying they will not work because of alleged "threats and pressure" from the BJP.

This problem stems from Delhi not enjoying full statehood and the real power lies with the central government, which is led by a different party, and "that other party does not want that the elected government (of Delhi) does its work", he said during his address in the Delhi Assembly.

Mr Kejriwal also said the one-time settlement scheme to rectify water bills is being "obstructed" by some officers.

The chief minister alleged that the officers are being threatened to block the one-time settlement scheme for correcting water bills because of pressure from the BJP.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

Mr Kejriwal also claimed the officers' unwillingness to work has led to a "serious constitutional crisis" in Delhi.

He appealed to Lt Governor VK Saxena to call the officers for clearance of the scheme and added that 10.5 lakh families will benefit from this "good scheme".

