Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delhi Businessman Shot Dead In His SUV, Cops Suspect Old Rivalry

The victim, identified as Rajkumar, was allegedly driving his SUV when the assailants surrounded him in different vehicles and fired at him.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Businessman Shot Dead In His SUV, Cops Suspect Old Rivalry
The officer said a forensics team has been called to inspect the spot. (Representational)
New Delhi:

A 50-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead inside his car by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning, a police officer said.

The dead, identified as Rajkumar, was allegedly driving his SUV when the assailants surrounded him in different vehicles and fired at him, the officer said.

A purported video showing the victim lying in a pool of blood in the driver seat has gone viral on social media.

The officer said at around 7.15 am the police received a PCR call informing them of multiple gunshots fired near SBI Colony.

Police, who reached the spot, rushed the injured man to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The officer said a forensics team has been called to inspect the spot.

"We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused. A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter from every angle. Prima facie, we feel that the murder is the fallout of an old rivalry," said the police officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Paschim Vihar Delhi, Delhi Property Dealer Murder, Delhi Murder Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now