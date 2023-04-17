Delhi BJP Leaders Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Liquor Policy Case

Delhi BJP leaders speak during a protest against Aam AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Delhi assembly against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the excise policy case in which the Aam Admi Party leader was questioned by CBI on Sunday.

On Sunday, Mr Kejriwal was questioned for nearly nine hours in the matter in which former deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio and several other ministries, was arrested last month.

The Central Bureau of Investigation recorded Arvind Kejriwal's statement in connection with the Excise policy case on Sunday and said that it will be verified and collated with the "available evidence".

According to a statement by the CBI, the Chief Minister of Delhi, was issued a notice under section 160 Cr.P.C for his examination in this case on 16.04.2023 and answering various questions related to the case. He joined the investigation today and his statement has been recorded u/s. 161 Cr.P.C.

"The statement will be verified and collated with the available evidence," the statement had said.

CBI had registered a case against the then Deputy Chief Minister and Minister In-charge of Excise, GNCT of Delhi and 14 others for an investigation into the allegations of irregularities in framing and implementation of the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

After investigation, one charge sheet was filed by CBI on 25.11.2022 against the CEO of a Mumbai-based firm and 6 other accused persons.

The AAP leaders on Sunday staged a protest against Mr Kejriwal's questioning in the national capital. Various leaders of the party including senior leaders like Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others. However, they were later released by the police.

AAP workers had protested in Punjab's Amritsar also against Arvind Kejriwal's questioning.

Ahead of his appearance before the central investigative agency concerning the excise policy case, Mr Kejriwal had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other top leaders of the party.

Before heading to the CBI office, Mr Kejriwal had said that the central agency would arrest him if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government gave the orders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)