CBI Obtains Sanction To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed a Delhi court it has obtained sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

The submission was made before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who posted the matter for hearing on August 27.

Mr Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case is scheduled to end on August 27.

The court had on August 12 granted 15 days to the CBI to get the requisite sanctions to prosecute Mr Kejriwal and Mr Pathak in the case.

The CBI had earlier got the sanctions to investigate them in the case.

