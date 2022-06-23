Delhi Bans Trucks From Entering City From Oct To Feb 2023 Over Pollution

Delhi has banned entry of trucks from October to February 2023

The Delhi government has banned trucks and other heavy vehicles from entering the city between October this year and February 2023 to reduce air pollution in the winter months.

The government said no trucks would be allowed to enter the city from October 1 to February 28 next year.

Air quality in the national capital had fallen to dangerously low levels in the winter months in recent years.

The levels of the pollutant Particulate Matter 2.5 or PM2.5 had risen sharply in the winter months, owing to industrial discharges, automotive emissions and crop-residue burning in neighbouring Haryana and as far as Punjab.

Most trucks run on diesel, a known air pollutant.

In recent years, the Delhi government banned entry of trucks only when pollution levels spiked in winter. This time, the government announcement the entry ban for trucks early to prevent extreme levels of air pollution.