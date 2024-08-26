3 Dead As Truck Runs Over Pavement Dwellers In North-East Delhi

The trucker abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot after the accident (representational).

Three died after a canter truck allegedly ran over five men sleeping on a footpath in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The alleged incident occurred at the Tarbuz market near Shastri Park metro station around 4:30 am, the police said and added the victims were homeless and sleeping on the footpath.

An officer said the medium goods vehicle was approaching the Iron Bridge from Seelampur when it climbed the central verge and ran over the five men sleeping on the footpath.

The trucker abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot after the accident.

The victims were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where three were declared dead. They are yet to be identified, the officer said.

The two injured -- Mushtaq (35) and Kamlesh (36) -- were taken to GTB Hospital, the officer added.

Teams have been formed to nab the truck driver and efforts are underway to identify the dead, the officer further said.

