After Mumbai, Tesla To Launch New Store In Delhi's Aerocity Today

Tesla is set to open its new Experience Centre today in New Delhi, marking a significant development in the India chapter of the US automobile major.

The Delhi centre of Tesla is located at Worldmark 3 in the Aerocity area of the national capital. It will offer visitors an opportunity to explore Tesla's latest electric vehicles introduced in India.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Tesla wrote, "Tesla Experience Centre, Aerocity - opening tomorrow, August 11, at 2 pm. Delhi, Worldmark 3."

Tesla Experience Center, Aerocity - opening tomorrow, August 11, at 2pm



📍Delhi, Worldmark 3 pic.twitter.com/JV34pXuKKn — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) August 10, 2025

This centre will be the second showroom of Tesla after its first centre in Mumbai, located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

On July 15, Tesla officially entered the world's third-largest automobile market, India, with the launch of its electric Midsize SUV, the Tesla Model Y, priced from nearly Rs 60 lakhs.

Currently, the Model Y will be the only model available in the country. It will be offered in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at Rs 60 lakhs, and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at Rs 68 lakhs.

Customers can also opt for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) package, which adds cost of Rs 6 lakhs over the base prices.

The Model Y is available in six colour options, of which Stealth Grey is the only one offered at no additional charge. The other colours: Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue, come at an extra cost.

Interior options include white and black themes, and the vehicle features a five-seat configuration.

On the other hand, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (LR RWD) variant boasts a more substantial range of 622 kilometres. This model achieves 0 to 100 km/h in a quicker 5.6 seconds. Its supercharging capability provides up to 267 kilometres of range within the same 15-minute timeframe.

The first row of seats in both Model Y features power recline, heating, and ventilation. The second row further enhances comfort with power two-way folding and heating functions.

The vehicle is equipped with eight exterior cameras, including a new front-facing camera, supporting its driver-assistance systems. Connectivity is managed by second-generation hardware. Finally, the trunk offers hands-free power opening upon approach, adding to user convenience.

As of now, deliveries and registration are available only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, as listed on Tesla's official portal. Pricing may vary depending on the state and applicable local taxes.

Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.





