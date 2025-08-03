Video: Truck Gets Stuck In Pothole After Part Of Delhi Road Caves In

A truck sank into the ground at Central Delhi's Nabi Karim area following continuous rainfall in the capital. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The truck, reportedly heavily loaded, was passing through when a portion of the road caved in, causing the rear end of the vehicle to sink. The incident happened at Neem Wala Chowk on Qutub Road.

Following the incident, the locals expressed concern over the deteriorating road conditions.

A resident, Mohammad Alam, said, "The accident could have been major, but we are grateful there was no loss of life. Authorities must start inspecting road conditions, especially during the rains."

Another person said, "Thankfully, no loss of life or property occurred. It could have been much worse. This is the Qutub Road area. The truck was heavy, and as it passed, the ground gave way. Public Works Department (PWD) officials arrived soon after, and we have called for a crane to remove the vehicle."

Notably, Delhi has been grappling with continuous rainfall in recent days. Rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing relief from humidity but also leading to waterlogging in various areas across the national capital.

Areas including Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian Marg witnessed intense showers.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR (Bahadurgarh, Manesar). Light rainfall is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi-NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh," the IMD said in a post on social media platform X.

(With inputs from ANI)