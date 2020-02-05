Double Punishment If Shaheen Bagh Shooter Is From AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Whoever responsible for deteriorating law and order should be given strict punishment: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the person who fired at the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh belonged to his party, he should be given "double punishment".

"I want to urge Amit Shah to not compromise with national security," Mr Kejriwal said.

"Whoever is responsible for deteriorating the law and order should be given strict punishment," he added.

