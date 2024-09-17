AAP's Atishi To Be Delhi's New Chief Minister, Chosen By Arvind Kejriwal

Atishi is set to take over as Delhi Chief Minister after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

Delhi minister Atishi will take over as Chief Minister after Arvind Kejriwal resigns from the top post after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena this afternoon. The decision was taken at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators' meeting today. A formal announcement from the party is awaited.

At the meeting of AAP MLAs today, party leader Dilip Pandey proposed that Mr Kejriwal decide on the Chief Minister face. When the AAP national convener proposed Ms Atishi's name, all AAP MLAs stood up and accepted it and Ms Atishi was elected leader of the legislature party, sources have said.

Ms Atishi now holds key portfolios in the Delhi government such as Education and Public Works Department. An Oxford University alumnus and a Rhodes scholar, Ms Atishi has worked extensively in the AAP's flagship exercise to overhaul education in Delhi's schools.

An MLA from Kalkaji, the 43-year-old became a minister after Mr Sisodia was arrested in a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. When Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia were behind bars, Atishi articulated the party's position at party events and media exchanges.

On August 15, Mr Kejriwal chose her to hoist the tricolour at Delhi government's Independence Day event. While Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena foiled the plan, it was clear that the AAP leadership placed immense faith in Ms Atishi.

The elevation of Ms Atishi comes two days after Mr Kejriwal's shocking announcement to step down from the top post. Addressing a gathering of party workers on Sunday, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict. Elections in Delhi are months away. I got justice from the legal court, now I will get justice from the people's court. I will sit on the Chief Minister's chair only after the order of the people."

Mr Kejriwal's Sunday shocker came two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. The bail order paved the way for his release from prison, six months after his arrest.

Assembly polls in the national capital are scheduled for February, but Mr Kejriwal has demanded that they be held in November along with the Maharashtra election. The AAP leader and his former Deputy Manish Sisodia have said they would go to the people to seek their support and not return to the top jobs before the people's verdict.