'Made Report Card Of Work Done In My Constituency': AAP's Somnath Bharti

Somnath Bharti is the sitting MLA from Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

AAP legislator Somnath Bharti on Tuesday said that he has prepared a report card on the work done by him in the last five years in his constituency.

Mr Bharti, who is the sitting MLA from Malviya Nagar, told ANI, "I have prepared a report card for the work I have done in my constituency in the last five years. My vision is to develop this constituency as a model constituency that sets a benchmark in development for the country."

"I have worked for full five years and I know almost everybody in my constituency. Wherever I am going, people say that I do not need to visit them as I have done my work," he said.

Mr Bharti, who has been fielded by AAP from Malviya Nagar for the Assembly elections, said that the party has been doing a "positive campaign" while BJP and Congress are doing "negative campaigning".

"Both BJP and Congress are doing a negative campaign this time while the AAP is doing a positive campaign. We are talking about what we have done in the past, while they are only talking about us and criticising us," he said.

Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.