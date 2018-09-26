Three-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, 9 Injured

Rescue operations are underway in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area aftre a building collapsed.

A three-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar on Wednesday, injuring at least nine people, the Delhi Fire Service said.



A call about the incident was received at 9:25 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Sawan Park, an officer said.



Nine people injured in the incident were sent to a hospital, he added.



Two teams of NDRF were mobilised for rescue operations, a NDRF spokesperson told news agency PTI.

Further details are awaited.