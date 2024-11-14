'We Just Have To Do Something': Priyanka Gandhi's Delhi 'Gas Chamber' Post

Delhi's air quality is in the 'severe' category for two days in a row now

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Kerala's Wayanad for her first electoral contest, said returning to Delhi amid the toxic air pollution was "like entering a gas chamber". Ms Gandhi Vadra said this is an issue that goes beyond narrow party politics and everyone should come together for a solution to this persistent problem.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in 'severe' category for the second day in a row, causing health problems for residents and low visibility issues.

"Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

"Delhi's pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It's beyond this party or that, it's practically impossible to breathe especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it," she added.

Delhi's annual bad air days are caused by a combined effect of geographical factors, pollution from local sources such as vehicles or construction and pollution caused by crop stubble burning in the neighbouring states. Any solution would require a concerted effort by all stakeholders, which include multiple states. So far, political rivalry and blame game have punctured prospects of a lasting solution.

This year too, the toxic air quality has prompted heated exchanges between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, which in power at the Centre.

The matter has also reached the Supreme Court, which questioned last week why its ban on firecrackers was not followed this Diwali. The court said no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution and that the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere was a fundamental right of every citizen, protected by Article 21 of the Constitution. The court will hear a fresh petition regarding the air pollution issue on Monday.