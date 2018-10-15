2 Multinational Company Executives Allegedly Gang-Rape Colleague In Delhi

The survivor reached the police station and gave a complaint against the accused (File)

A woman employed with a Multinational Company (MNC) in west Delhi's Dwarka was allegedly gangraped by two of her colleagues on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday.

Birju (25), and his associate Vinod Kumar (31) offered her a lift after office hours on Saturday. During the journey, the accused served her cold drink laced with sedatives and she became unconscious.

"The victim was taken to a flat in an unconscious state where they took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim near Vasant Kunj area," an official of Dwarka north police station said.

The survivor somehow reached her home and revealed her ordeal to family members. On Sunday, she reached the police station and gave a complaint against the accused.

"We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. The accused have been arrested from their houses," the official further said.