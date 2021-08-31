11 Live Cartridges Found In New Delhi Railway Station's Parking Lot

The live cartridges have been submitted to the New Delhi Railway Station Police. (File)

Eleven live cartridges were recovered from New Delhi Railway Station's parking lot on Tuesday, the police said.

According to Delhi Police, PCR staff found 11 live cartridges in the parking lot at Ajmeri Gate at New Delhi Railway Station.

"It is possible that the patrolling team of RPF (Railway Protection Force) might have dropped it inadvertently," said DCP Railway.

The PCR then informed and submitted the cartridges to New Delhi Railway Station Police.

Further investigation is underway.

