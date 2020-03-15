Man Arrested In Delhi's Rohini After Police Shootout

The police said they received an information about accused and then arrested him (Representational)

A wanted criminal was arrested from Rohini in New Delhi, following a brief exchange of fire on Saturday, the police said.

The accused was identified as Imran also known as Rajesh (36), a resident of Nangloi, they added.

According to the police, they got information that Imran was hiding in a house in Rohini.

"A team was sent to the spot and Imran was asked to surrender, but he opened fire at the police from the house. In retaliation, the police also fired and nabbed him at around 4 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Two rounds were fired from both sides, resulting in a bullet injury to the accused. He was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, the senior police officer said.

A semi-automatic pistol and seven live cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said.

Imran was previously arrested in more than 10 criminal cases in Delhi, including on murder, attempt to murder, extortion, MCOCA, Arms Act and assault-upon-police charges, they added.

He was associated with gangsters Rajesh Bawana, Surender alias Nittu Daboda, Rajesh Durmut and Ashok Pradhan, the police said.