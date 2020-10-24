Crime Against Women Reduces By 30% In Delhi In Last Nine Months: Police

Delhi Police said that women safety is the top priority of the force (Representational)

Delhi Police on Friday said that women safety is the top priority of the force and crime against women has come down by approx 30 per cent in the national capital in the last nine months amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava took to Twitter and said that several measures including women safety Himmat Plus, 60 days deadline for filing chargesheet, among others taken by the department have worked to reduce the crime in the metropolis.

"Women safety is top priority. Crime against women is a threat to society. In the past nine months, it has come down by approximately 30 per cent in Delhi. Police deployment, women PCR vans, women safety Himmat Plus, 60 days deadline for filing chargesheet have worked," Mr Shrivastava tweeted.

