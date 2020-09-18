Delhi Schools To Remain Shut For All Students Till October 5: State Government

Schools across the country have been shut since mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions

All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government announced on Friday.

The latest guidelines by the Centre, however, have allowed calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools from September 21 on voluntary basis.

"All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of 'Unlock' since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed. The government has announced four phases of the 'Unlock' so far and in the guidelines for the latest phase, the home ministry said schools will continue to remain closed till September 30.

At the same time, it stated that students of class 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools after September 21 in areas outside COVID-19 containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

This will be subject to written consent from their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21, 2020, for which SoPs will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was stated in the guidelines.



