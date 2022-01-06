Delhi Officers Will Be Placed On Buses To Ensure No Over-Crowding

Amid soaring COVID-19 infections, the Delhi transport department has taken various steps like suspension of driving licence tests and deployment of nodal officers to prevent crowding in city buses, an order said on Wednesday.

The order issued by Joint Commissioner Navkendra Kumar Singh stated that all activities related to driving skill test, fresh online appointments and tests for existing appointments for permanent and learners' licences are suspended in the wake of the DDMA's Tuesday order.

All existing appointments will now be rescheduled and applicants concerned will be informed via SMS, it said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to announce this.

"Considering rising COVID cases and recent DDMA guidelines, all appointments for DL & LL tests (fresh & existing) at all RTOs will be suspended from tomorrow (6.1.22). Details for rescheduled dates will be sent to all applicants via SMS. We will extend validity of existing LLs," he said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order directed work from home for government employees associated with non-essential services in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city. It also directed for appointment of nodal officers to check overcrowding in buses and Metro trains.

The DDMA allowed buses and Metro trains to run with full seating capacity to avoid crowding at bus stops and stations but barred standing commuters.

The transport department order said the validity of existing learner licences will be extended in due course in public interest. All services will continue at zonal offices adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, it said.

Fitness tests of commercial vehicles will continue with owners and drivers following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Enforcement staff of the department, in addition to their present duties, will also check public transport vehicles for compliance of DDMA order, it said.

The executive director of the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) is appointed the nodal officer for all three ISBTs in the city. He will take all suitable steps for adequate deployment of manpower at all times for monitoring of Covid-appropriate behaviour at the ISBTs.

Further, he will appoint general managers of ISBTs as sub-nodal officers to monitor proper sanitization and adherence to guidelines as per the DDMA order.

The management of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System, running public transport buses in Delhi, have also been directed to follow the DDMA guidelines.

As per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday, eight deaths and 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city in a span of 24 hours.

