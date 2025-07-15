Rekha Gupta Unveils Plan To Overhaul Delhi's Broken Bus System

In a bid to fix its flailing public transport, the Delhi government has kicked off what it calls a comprehensive overhaul of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today laid out the blueprint for route rationalisation, universal smart cards, modernised terminals, and commuter-friendly bus shelters.

Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary, Transport Commissioner, and senior officials were present. The message from the top was clear - the system is broken, and the fix won't be cosmetic.

"We've inherited a transport system in disrepair, Rs 60,000 crore in losses, but we're prepared to fix it," Ms Gupta said. "Delhi deserves a transit system that's modern, reliable, and accessible to all," she added.

Smart Cards to Work Across DTC, Metro, RRTS

The government plans to roll out a universal smart card usable on DTC buses, Delhi Metro, and the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Special 'Pink Cards' will offer free travel for women and transgender passengers on DTC buses and banks have been brought in for phased distribution.

Officials hope the move will streamline ticketing and increase ridership across the network, which continues to suffer from fragmented services.

IIT Delhi to Redraw Bus Routes

In partnership with IIT Delhi, the government will rationalise DTC routes, many untouched for decades. The first pilot will begin in East Delhi's trans-Yamuna region, where connectivity remains a chronic issue.

"Even with 4,800 electric buses, our routes haven't caught up with urban growth," Ms Gupta noted.

Rusting Shelters to Get Smart Makeover

Of Delhi's 4,627 bus queue shelters, less than half are currently functional. The government plans a citywide revamp with smart features - Real-time information screens, solar power, and weather protection, executed via a public-private partnership.

Officials say the new shelters will borrow from transit models across India and abroad, tailored to Delhi's unique needs.

ISBTs To Be Turned Into 'Airport-Like' Hubs

The three major inter-state bus terminals - Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan - are also slated for a complete revamp.

Plans include digital signage, waiting lounges, and improved amenities. While no specific timelines were given, officials said work would begin "within weeks."

Electric Bus Fleet Spurs Depot Upgrades

With 660 mini electric buses (DEVI) and 1,800 large e-buses now in service, the government is investing in charging infrastructure, maintenance facilities, and support systems at DTC depots.

"DEVI buses have become lifelines in crowded areas, bridging last-mile gaps," said Dr Singh. "We're upgrading depots and terminals to match the growing EV fleet's needs for both drivers and commuters," he added.

For now, it's a reform plan heavy on intent. The real test will be execution.