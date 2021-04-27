Delhi Government's 'Entire System Failed': High Court On Oxygen Black-Marketing

Delhi High Court said the Aam Aadmi Party government's "entire system has failed" amid Covid surge (File)

The Delhi High Court today said the Aam Aadmi Party government's "entire system has failed" as black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating COVID-19 patients is going on.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed it was not the time to become vultures.

"Are you aware of black-marketing. Is it a good human gesture?" the bench said to oxygen refillers.

The bench further said "This is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve."

"You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines," it said.

The hearing is still going on.



