Couple Robbed At Gunpoint By Men On Bike In Delhi

A case has been registered, CCTV footage are being scanned to identify suspects (Representational)

Two bike-borne assailants allegedly robbed a couple at gunpoint in Connaught Place in the city on Friday morning, the police said.

Vinod Singh and his wife, Amrita Bohra, were going to the New Delhi railway station on their scooter when the incident occurred around 5.30 am, the police said.

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men chased the couple and robbed a chain of the woman at gunpoint. They fled the spot after the incident, according to police.

"We were going towards KG Marg when two men on motorcycle started chasing us from behind," Singh, who works with a hospitality firm at Green Park, said. "They first targeted my wife, but when they could not get hold of any valuable, they went ahead but they followed us again."

According to Singh, just when they turned towards Tolstoy Marg, the accused again chased their vehicle. "When they threatened us with the country-made pistol, my wife immediately removed her chain and threw it on the road," he said.

"In the meantime, I took a U-turn and lifted a bag that fell on the road. But they followed again and threatened us to handover the bag," Singh added.

During the commotion, the couple fell from the scooter. The woman, who works at a multinational company in Gurgaon, sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital, the police said.

A case has been registered and the CCTV footage are being scanned to identify the suspects, police said.

