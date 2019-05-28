2 Arrested For Robbing Couple In Delhi After Giving Them Lift In Their Car

The accused tried to flee but the two of them were arrested.

Two men were arrested in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area for allegedly robbing a couple after offering them lift in their car, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Sharma, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and Atul Kumar, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, they said.

According to a senior police officer, Munna Lal lodged a complaint with the Mayur Vihar Police Station on Sunday, saying that he and his wife Bhagwati were waiting for a bus at Anand Vihar to travel to Sarai Kale Khan.

As they waited, a person came to them and asked them where they were going. He also joined them in their wait for a bus, police said.

However, a car came there looking for passengers going to Sarai Kale Khan.

Thereafter, one of the accused persons forcibly pushed them inside the car where three other persons were already present, police said.

When the car reached near the Samachar Apartment bus stand, one of the accused pointed pistol towards the complainants and robbed a gold mangalsutra and Rs 13,000 in cash from them. They then left them, police said.

In the meantime, two patrolling staff of Mayur Vihar Police Station reached there. When the incident came into their notice, they parked their vehicle in front of the car used in the incident, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

The accused tried to flee but the two of them were arrested, police said.

The mangalsutra, Rs 2,000 cash, one car, three motorbikes were recovered from their possession, they said, adding police are trying to nab the other accused.