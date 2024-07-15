Massive Fire At Multi-Storey Building In Delhi, No Casualties Reported

The fire has been brought under control now.

The Delhi Fire Service Personnel (DFSP) have been trying to douse the fire that broke out at a multi-story building in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 late Sunday night.

The fire damaged a uniform manufacturing shop and a cafe located near the Neelam Mata Temple.

SK Dua, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, mentioned that a fire had occurred in a complex, and by the time the fire service personnel arrived, the fire had spread to all three floors of the building.

"The Delhi Fire Service received the call about the fire at around 11:40 p.m yesterday. We were told that the Jung cafe here caught fire. However, when we reached here, the fire had spread to all three floors of the building," Mr Dua said on Monday.

Furthermore, he mentioned that no casualties were reported except for one man who was rescued from the third floor of the building, and one of the personnel sustained injuries due to the fire.

He said, "A total of 25 fire trucks are here. No casualties have been reported as of now. We have rescued one person who was in the office on the terrace on the third floor. One person from the team, however, has been injured due to the massive fire. There is no proper ventilation system here, which is why the fire spread. Only 12 to 15 shops have been affected by the fire. The fire is now under control."

The blaze has caused significant damage to both establishments and has destroyed their internal belongings.

Visuals from the scene showed extensive damage to the property. On Sunday night, the locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm.

