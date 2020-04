Coronavirus - Watch: Patients Clap During 'Happiness Therapy' In Delhi's COVID-19 Ward

The video of coronavirus patients clapping was viewed over 23,000 times in under four hours

At a coronavirus ward in Delhi, happiness therapy is a part of treatment for the patients. They seem to have taken a cue from Delhi government schools' which conduct "happiness classes".

A video shared by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shows COVID-19 patients clapping together as healthcare workers instruct them. The video was shot at Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan which has now been turned into a coronavirus ward.

All patients had masks on and were sitting on their beds clapping as the healthcare workers also clapped with them.

सर्वे भवंतू सुखिनः! दिल्ली सरकार के चौधरी ब्रह्म प्रकाश आयुर्वैदिक संस्थान में बनाए गए Corona Ward में मरीजों को दी जा रही है हैप्पीनेस थेरेपी. हमारा संकल्प - आप स्वस्थ रहें, प्रसन्न रहें. pic.twitter.com/pMD8uiWfQj — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 22, 2020

Mr Jain captioned the video with a Sanskrit shlok "sarve bhavantu sukhin" which translates to "may everyone be happy".

He also said the Delhi government's resolve is everyone should be healthy and happy.

The video was viewed over 23,000 times in under four hours. Many applauded the gesture on Twitter:

Very nice initiative. — Sanjeev Kumar (@sanjeevk3) April 22, 2020

Great work sir ji 🥰♥️ — Naseeb Hindustani (@NaseebHindustan) April 22, 2020

The Delhi government's pet project "happiness classes" are also being conducted at home for students in view of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said happiness classes have a crucial role to play in such "turbulent times".

Over 20,000 people in India have been infected with the deadly virus; Delhi has over 2,000 cases, third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Gujarat. The national capital has recorded 47 deaths so far.

A nationwide lockdown is in place since March 25, which was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 652 lives in the country so far.

World 25,82,236 Cases 17,08,422 Active 6,95,340 Recovered 1,78,474 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 25,82,236 and 1,78,474 have died; 17,08,422 are active cases and 6,95,340 have recovered as on April 22, 2020 at 6:15 pm.