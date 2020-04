Masks Must In Delhi. Find Out What Is Right, What's Not

Coronavirus: People wearing COVID-19 safety mask perform yoga in Delhi (AFP)

The Delhi government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks when they come out of their homes during the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly infectious COVID-19 has killed 17 people in India in the last 24 hours, taking the number of dead to 166 in India.

The number of people infected with COVID-19, caused by a novel coronavirus, rose to 5,734 on Thursday, government data showed. Mumbai, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Odisha have also made masks compulsory for people stepping out of their homes.

The Delhi government has these pointers on wearing mask:

All persons moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatever reason/authority in public places, like streets, hospitals, offices and markets must wear three-ply or cloth mask compulsorily.

Any person moving around in his personal and official vehicle must wear mask.

Any person working at any site office/workplace must wear mask.

No person/officer will attend any meeting/gathering without wearing mask.

The masks may be standard one available with chemists, or even homemade washable ones that can be reused after cleaning and disinfecting them.

It shall be the responsibility of the employer to ensure that his/her employees wear the three-ply or cloth mask.

World 14,84,993 Cases 10,66,534 Active 3,29,909 Recovered 88,550 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,84,993 and 88,550 have died; 10,66,534 are active cases and 3,29,909 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 9:06 am.