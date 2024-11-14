"At 500+ AQI...": Ixigo CEO Slams Delhi People For Not Wearing Masks

"Delhi-NCR's air quality has deteriorated drastically in the last few days, aggravating several health issues, including asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). On Thursday, a dense layer of smog enveloped Delhi and the surrounding regions. Several social media users took to X to express their frustration. Ixigo co-founder and CEO Aloke Bajpai also took to the social media platform to call out people for not wearing masks and avoiding discussions about this protective equipment, with remarks like 'Ab to hamein immunity hai ji' (Now we are immune)."

Mr Bajpai wrote, "At 500+ AQI, my kids seemed like the only ones wearing masks to school, and a parent asked me - everything OK with your son? Well, everything is not OK with the air these kids are breathing. And then I notice 50+ elderly people in my society on their morning walk. Why is there no public health awareness campaign around this yet? All you need to do is talk to some lung doctors to understand the looming health crisis. One middle aged uncle shrugs it off saying 'Ab to hamein immunity hai ji'," Bajpai wrote.

At 500+ AQI, my kids seemed like the only ones wearing masks to school, and a parent asks me - everything OK with your son? Well, everything is not OK with the air these kids are breathing. And then I notice 50+ elderly people in my society on their morning walk. Why is there no… — Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) November 14, 2024

Several internet users agreed with Mr Bajpai and some suggested that he move to another city with cleaner air quality.

"Masks might reduce disease spread but don't fit tightly enough to significantly block polluted air. For those who have achieved financial independence, relocating to a place with cleaner air could be the first priority to put family health above familiarity or convenience." Mr Bajpai replied, "Have researched enough on this topic. N99 masks do help. Everyone can't move. Not a real solution."

Another user commented, "N99 masks are just essential to step out nowadays. I find myself wearing them when cycling now. Too much dust and I can see a clear difference in how well I sleep."

The third user wrote, "I send my kid with mask On, but her class teacher asks to remove masks in class. There is no awareness at all."

Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI at 9 am today was in 'severe' category, with a reading of 428. On Wednesday, the city reported the worst AQI in the country, with air quality turning 'severe' for the first time this season.

Doctors have cautioned people to stay indoors as much as possible. The effects of severe air pollution is not only limited to physical health, but also extended to cognitive wellbeing, affecting mood and emotional resilience.

