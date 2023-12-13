Video: To Extort Money, Masked Teen Fires Gun In Delhi Businessman's Home

Two teenage boys, accused of firing at a businessman's Delhi home in a bid to extort money, were detained from Haryana's Sonipat on Wednesday, police said. The two are part of a gang of minors who have been carrying similar shootings in the city, they added.



The Delhi Crime Branch said the pair fired a gun inside the house of a construction businessman in Wazirabad on November 30 and fled the spot. The attack was recorded on a CCTV camera outside the house.



The clip shows two people on a bike outside a home. A masked teen, sitting pillion, gets off the bike and runs up to the house. Another camera shows him swiftly flicking a piece of paper, allegedly an extortion note, into the house. He then pulls out a gun and quickly fires a shot inside. Seconds later he rushes out of the house with the gun still in his hand and jumps back on the bike. The pair flee the scene within seconds.



On the basis of the security footage, the police launched a search for the two. After receiving information that the pair were residents of Sonipat, the Delhi police set a trap for them and detained the two teens. Another man, identified as Devraj Dabas, who supplied guns to them, was also arrested from the Puth Khurd area of ​​North West Delhi.



The police are interrogating them and trying to ascertain who instructed the teens to carry out the shooting and why they targeted the businessman to extort money.