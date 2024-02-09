On Camera, 2 Men Shot Dead Inside Delhi Salon

The two attackers fled away after the attack, showed the video.

No, please, no, pleaded the man - down on his knees, hands folded - who had come for a haircut. It made no difference. He was shot multiple times in his head from a point blank range by a man in yellow jacket, showed a CCTV video.

The incident in which two men were killed was reported from a salon in south west Delhi's Najafgarh, said police.

The two attackers fled away after the attack, showed the video.

The victims - identified as Sonu and Ashish were in their early 30s - received multiple gunshots in front of other customers and workers, said police.

Cops suspect the case is one of personal enmity but did not rule out the possibility of a gangwar.

Three teams have been formed by the Delhi Police to identify and arrest accused.