On Camera, 2 Dead As Car Flips Multiple Times, Man Thrown Out Of Vehicle

In the video, which is viral, one individual can be seen being thrown out of the car when the car is in the air.

Read Time: 1 min
On Camera, 2 Dead As Car Flips Multiple Times, Man Thrown Out Of Vehicle
The victims were from Karnataka's Yadgir district.

Two people died in a road accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Tuesday. Caught on CCTV, the car hit a divider on National Highway 150 and flipped multiple times before coming to a halt. 

The victims, identified Maul and Rehman, died on the spot. In the video, which is viral, one individual can be seen being thrown out of the car when the car is in the air. According to the police, the victims were from Karnataka's Yadgir district.

More details are awaited.
 

