On Camera: Speeding Car Runs Over 4 Men In Karnataka, 1 Flung In Air

A horrific road accident took place in Karnataka's Hassan district, where a speeding car rammed into four young men standing on the roadside.

The incident took place in the Pension Mohalla of Hassan district at around 9:30 pm on Sunday, and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

As per the CCTV footage, a Kia car, driven at high speed, lost control and hit a group of pedestrians. The impact of the crash was devastating and resulted in severe injuries. Some victims flung into the air while others were crushed beneath the vehicle.

The injured have been identified as Noor Baksh, Abhij, Naseer, and Tabrez. They were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Hassan, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the Hassan Traffic Police registered a case and have taken the driver of the vehicle into custody. An investigation is currently underway.

The CCTV footage of the collision has sparked outrage among residents. Locals are demanding urgent action from the administration, calling for stricter road safety.



