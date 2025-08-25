Trucks Catch Fire In 2 Separate Crashes In Rajasthan, Drivers Burnt Alive

Two people were burnt alive in separate truck accidents in Rajasthan on Sunday. Two others sustained serious burn injuries in one of the incidents and were rushed to the hospital.

The first accident occurred in Barmer district, where two trucks collided head-on on the Gudamalani-Bagoora Road near Lunwa Jagir village. The impact caused a massive explosion, and both vehicles caught fire.

Fire tenders from the Rageshwari Gas Terminal were called to the spot to control the fire. Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena said that two people were rescued in critical condition and admitted to a hospital in Bagoora.

One of the drivers could not be saved. His identity has not been confirmed yet. The accident also led to a long traffic jam on the busy road.

In the second incident in Bikaner district, a truck, coming down from the Bharat Mala road at a cut near Rasisar village of Nokha, overturned.

The truck went out of control, split into two parts, and caught fire. The driver, Sanwar Nath, a resident of Sardarshahar, was trapped inside and charred to death.

Police teams reached both accident sites and took the bodies into custody.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people were killed and eight were injured in an accident in Dausa district of Rajasthan. The mishap occurred in the early hours of August 13 when a pickup and a truck collided near Basdi Chauraha on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway.

Most of the dead were residents of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh and were returning after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar district.