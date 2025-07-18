Video: Truck Carrying Mangoes Overturns In Dehradun, Then This Happens

A truck carrying a huge load of mangoes overturned on a bridge in Dehradun, sparking a chaotic scene as locals rushed to collect the ripe fruit scattered all over the road. According to reports, no one was injured in the incident. However, dozens of passersby and residents gathered at the spot, many with baskets, bags and even sacks, to collect the fallen mangoes. In a matter of seconds, the area turned chaotic as people scrambled to grab as many mangoes as possible.

A video going viral online captured the chaos. It shows people rushing to the scene, picking mangoes in handfuls and even carrying away entire crates. "A truck loaded with mangoes overturned on Dehradun's Rispana Bridge. No one was injured in the accident, but the juicy mangoes scattered on the road caught the attention of some people. Turning disaster into opportunity, many rushed with baskets and bags to grab the mangoes, as if a free fair had been set up!" one X user wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look below:

देहरादून के रिस्पना पुल पर एक आम से लदा ट्रक पलट गया। हादसे में किसी को चोट नहीं आई, मगर सड़क पर बिखरे रसीले आमों ने कुछ लोगों की आँखें चमका दीं। आपदा को अवसर बनाते हुए, कई लोग टोकरी-थैले लेकर आम लूटने में जुट गए, मानो मुफ्त का मेला लग गया हो! pic.twitter.com/NTqz8n4DpR — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) July 16, 2025

The video has sparked outrage online, with many raising questions about public behaviour during accidents and a lack of basic empathy on display.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Truck containing mangoes overturned in Dehradun & locals, displaying the great Indian civic culture, looted all the mangoes."

"This is our true reality when it comes to socially involving with community. We are happy when someone is in trouble either to benefit from it or for just ease of inner feeling," commented another.

"In India when someone is in trouble, people don't help, instead take advantage of the situation for personal gain. Unfortunately it is ingrained in the DNA," wrote a third user.

"Everyone is liable and eligible to go to jail for theft! They all are thieves! Arrest them all!! It's not possible to arrest all I guess... At least they are not fit to be civilians!" said another.

"This proves lack of basic necessities amongst people, lack of basic education, healthcare and public infrastructure in India. And most importantly lack of common sense as well," one user commented.

Meanwhile, in another incident involving a mango-laden truck, nine labourers were killed and 10 others injured in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district on Sunday. The accident occurred at Reddy Cheruvu Katta in Pullampeta mandal, about 60 km from Kadapa town. According to police, the labourers who were sitting on top of the mango load were crushed under it when the truck overturned on a lake bund.

The truck driver, who survived the mishap, told police that he lost control while trying to avoid hitting a car coming from the opposite direction.