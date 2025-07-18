"Such A Sad End": Video Of BluSmart Cabs Covered In Dust At EV Charging Station Leaves Internet Nostalgic

BluSmart, India's first all-electric cab service, earned praise for offering a cleaner and more reliable alternative to traditional ride-hailing options. However, the company's operations came to a sudden halt earlier this year after its founders, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, were accused of financial misconduct. According to SEBI's interim order, the brothers allegedly diverted a portion of Rs 978 crore - funds intended for purchasing electric vehicles - towards personal luxuries, including a high-end apartment in DLF Camellias and a Rs 26 lakh golf set.

Now, months after BluSmart suspended its operations, a video showing BluSmart cabs gathering dust at an electric vehicle (EV) charging station has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from social media users. The clip was shared on X by a user with the handle @BunnyPunia, who claimed to have visited a Jio-bp EV charging hub and found several Tata Tigor EVs from BluSmart's fleet parked and covered in a thick layer of dust, appearing unused for a long time.

Take a look below:

Shame!

Such a sad end to what was once Delhis best cab service : Blu Smart



Fleet of Tata Tigor EVs eating dust.



Came across this while charging the Tata Harrier EV to 100% before leaving for a range test



Why can't we Delhiites ever get good reliable clean safe cab services? pic.twitter.com/ekiEOvCL1z — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) July 16, 2025

"Everywhere I see are Blu Smart parked and left. The company has of course shutdown. They are just eating dust. What was once a great, great initiative for travellers is now lying like this. Getting junk, getting dust," a person says in the video in Hindi while showing the condition of the cabs.

"Shame! Such a sad end to what was once Delhi's best cab service: Blu Smart," the X user wrote in the caption of the post. "Fleet of Tata Tigor EVs eating dust. Came across this while charging the Tata Harrier EV to 100% before leaving for a range test. Why can't we Delhiites ever get good reliable clean safe cab services?" he added.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 991,000 views. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "@BluSmartIndia scam hit so many of us personally as we had got used to preferring Blu Smart over Ola and Uber. I used it quite often, esp. for pick up and drop from Airport. The cabs were cleaner and better drivers. The promoters greed collapsed such a promising business, left thousands of drivers jobless, hundreds of perfectly good cars rotting and lenders losing money! What a 'lose-lose' situation for everyone."

"Yes, too sad to see. I hope someone someday buys all of these, maintains them, rebrands them and ply them in the NCR," commented another.

"For early morning flights it was a life saver. Otherwise uber/ola, and indrive all used to quote a bomb and used to create artificial scarcity to create panic for traveller. Blusmart always reached 15-20 mins earlier than scheduled time with no hiccups and very reasonable prices," wrote a third user.

"Correct. Always booked these when I coud in Delhi - never had a bad experience. Polite drivers and clean, comfortable cars. I hope the bankruptcy proceedings happen smoothly and these are back in service soon," said another.

"Surely was a best cab service. No unnecessary hassles, on time, & no pointless arguments with drivers 4 AC or pricing a service we could rely on, no cancellation tension. Really wonder why no big startup/company is talking about reviving this. this was the best cab model imo," one user commented.