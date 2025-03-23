Weeks after Punjab Police registered a sexual harassment case against self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh, a chilling video of him assaulting a man and a woman in his office has emerged. Jalandhar-based Singh leads 'The Church of Glory and Wisdom' and calls himself "Prophet Bajinder".

Last month's CCTV footage from inside his office, which has now gone viral, shows Singh throwing objects and slapping people in his office. Some social media posts claim those at the receiving end are part of Singh's staff. At first, he slaps a man repeatedly. He then starts arguing with a woman and looks very agitated. Suddenly, he throws what looks like a book at her. When she confronts him, Singh slaps her as others in the room intervene and try to stop him.

Earlier, a woman accused the self-styled godman of sexually harassing her. The woman that she joined Singh's church in 2017 and left it in 2023. In 2022, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, she told the police in a complaint.

"They used to send cars after me when I went to college, which would follow me all the way home. They asked me if they wanted my father to never return home and if I wanted my mother to not leave the church alive. I was depressed and couldn't share the ordeal with anyone," the woman told reporters in Mohali. She also alleged that Singh was involved in the opium trade and the trafficking of women. "They commit wrong acts with women and whoever speaks up is killed or intimidated," she alleged.

Babandeep Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said a case had been registered against Singh under charges related to sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation. The National Commission for Women has demanded Singh's arrest.

Singh has trashed the allegations. "I am the father of small children, I can never do such a wrong thing," he said, adding that he would take action against those who have wronged him.

This is not the first time Singh has made headlines for the wrong reasons. Earlier, in 2018, a woman from Punjab's Zirakpur had accused Singh of sexual harassment. In 2022, a Delhi family alleged that Singh had assured them that he would treat their daughter's illness and taken money from them. Their daughter died later. In 2023. an income tax department team raided his premises.

Born into a Jat family in Haryana, Singh says he converted to Christianity more than 10 years ago. He runs churches in Jalandhar and Mohali. He has a significant following on social media.

The CCTV footage is likely to bring more trouble for the self-styled pastor and police sources said they would expand the investigation if they receive a fresh complaint.