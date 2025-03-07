Bad Touch, Mental Torture: "Yeshu Yeshu Prophet" Bajinder Singh Faces Case

A case was registered against Pastor Bajinder Singh of Glory and Wisdom Church after a woman accused him of sexual harassment, mental torture and intimidation. The woman said the Jalandhar-based pastor, who addresses himself as "Prophet Bajinder", sent her inappropriate messages, and threatened her and her family to stop them from taking action against him.

The woman told reporters that she joined the church led by Singh in 2017 and left it in 2023. In 2022, Singh allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays and allegedly hugged and touched her inappropriately, the complainant told the police.

Then, she said, the torture began. "They used to send cars after me when I went to college, which would follow me all the way home. They asked me if they want my father to never return home and if I want my mother to not leave the church alive. I was depressed and couldn't share the ordeal with anyone," she told reporters in Mohali. The woman also said that the past owns a large number of SIM cards and changes them regularly to contact women.

The woman also alleged the pastor was involved in activities like opium trade and "selling girls at GB Road", an infamous area in Delhi known to house brothers. "They commit wrong act with women and whoever speaks up is killed or intimidated," she alleged. She further claimed to have a video of the head of the church Pradhan Avtar, in which he allegedly asking her to not bring external influence and settle the matter with the church.

Further, the woman's husband said all evidence, including the pastor's video messages to her and CCTV footage of Avtar's visit to their residence, has been given to the police.

Singh dismissed the allegations, adding that "he has not run away anywhere". "I have two children at home, I am the father of small children, I can never do such a wrong thing," he said. He added that he will take action against those who have wronged him.

A video of the pastor showed him addressing his audiences at a gathering where he urged them to help him get the women who have accused him to justice. "I have their names and numbers, and I will tell you to whose house we have to go to with flags," he is heard saying.

Jalandhar district's ACP Babandeep Singh confirmed the woman came along with her mother, brother and husband to record her statement. Police said a case has been registered against him under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The National Commission for Women called for the pastor's arrest and victim's protection.

Singh has a considerable social media following, with his content often appearing in YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. He has over the months been endorsed by several celebrities, including actors Chunky Pandey and Aditya Pancholi.