Delhi Records 2,187 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Over 1.07 Lakh

The recovery rate has increased to more than 76 per cent.

Delhi recorded 2,187 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to over 1.07 lakh, while the death count from the disease mounted to 3,258, according to a health department bulletin.

Forty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government bulletin said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 novel coronavirus cases.

Thursday's bulletin said the death count from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,258, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,07,051.

Out of these, 82,226 patients have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 21,567.

As many as 9,719 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR) tests and 12,570 rapid-antigen tests were conducted on Thursday.

A total of 7,24,148 tests have been conducted till date -- 38,113 tests per million population, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation stands at 12,543, it said.

The Delhi government has issued an order to all hospitals in government, private and corporate sector for nominating a nodal officer for the sake of coordination, requisition and issuance of Convalescent plasma from "Delhi Plasma Bank" at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, the health bulletin said.

An order has been issued regarding Revised Delhi ''COVID Response Plan'' in pursuance to the modified recommendations for strengthening COVID-19 surveillance response in Delhi, it said.

The Union Home Secretary held a meeting through video conference to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

