Have Set Aside 50 Crores For Lawyers' Welfare Schemes: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will ensure benefits for advocates (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the law department to expedite implementation of welfare schemes for advocates.

My government is committed to the welfare of advocates. We have set aside Rs 50 crore for various welfare schemes of advocates in this year's budget. I have directed the Law department to expedite its implementation, he tweeted.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had on Monday advised the Delhi Chief Secretary to resolve the issues expeditiously.

"Earlier the LG had, on the basis of media reports, directed Chief Secretary for expeditious resolution of schemes or issues related to welfare scheme or fund for advocates as per law," a statement from the Lieutenant Governor's House said.

"The LG had observed that advocates play a pivotal role in justice delivery, therefore, ensuring their welfare is essential for the robust functioning of the legal system. Stressing that the matter of advocate welfare should be dealt with utmost priority, the LG has advised the Chief Secretary again for speedy resolution of the matter," it added.

The Lieutenant Governor's House clarified that these matters have never reached his office.



