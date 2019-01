Seven people were killed in an LPG cylinder explosion on Thursday evening.

Police have arrested the co-owner of a factory, which collapsed under the impact of a blast in west Delhi''s Sudarshan Park on Thursday, officials said.

Seven people were killed when a portion of the factory manufacturing ceiling fans collapsed following an explosion its furnace on Thursday evening.

Sumit Gupta, a partner in the factory, was arrested on Friday evening, police said.

The other owner, Ankit Gupta, who had also sustained injuries in the incident has been undergoing treatment.