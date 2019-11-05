Hundreds Gather At India Gate To Protest Against Delhi Air Pollution

Air quality in the national capital dipped to dangerous levels post Diwali.

Hundreds of people today evening gathered at India Gate in the national capital to carry out a ''citizens' protest'' against the severe air pollution and alleged ''government inaction'' over the matter.

"This is a citizens' protest. This is primarily to register our anger and opposition to the government's apathy. We have been hearing political parties blame each other for air pollution in Delhi for several years but at the end of the day, Delhi has become a gas chamber," told environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, who was leading the protest.

Mr Jha said that the Central and state governments have collectively failed to prevent air pollution in Delhi for several years.

"Every year, Delhi become a gas chamber in November and we stop talking about it by December. We don't want the government to inform us that Delhi is very polluted, we want a solution. It is a collective failure as it is the responsibility of the state and central government to resolve the issue," Mr Jha said.

Another protestor at India Gate, Bhavreen Kandhari said,"It is the same story every year. It always ends up in blame game and bickering. We are desperate and are asking our leaders to sit down and find a solution."

Air quality in the national capital dipped to dangerous levels post Diwali as stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, coupled with cracker-bursting led to increased pollution.

