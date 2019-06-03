Chinese Man Arrested For Smuggling In Gold In Chemical Paste Form

The seized gold valued at Rs 27.16 lakh (Representational)

A Chinese man has been arrested by customs sleuths for allegedly smuggling in gold worth Rs 27 lakh at the Delhi airport, the officials said today.

The accused was intercepted upon his arrival from Dubai on Friday, they said.

A personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of four transparent poly pouches containing gold weighing 847 grams in a chemical paste form, a statement issued by the Customs department said.

The gold, valued at Rs 27.16 lakh, was seized and the passenger arrested, it said.

This is the first instance of a foreign national being arrested for smuggling in gold in paste form, a Customs official said.

Based on further enquiry of the Chinese national, an Indian citizen, said to be his handler, was arrested from outside the airport, the official said.

