Live-In Partner Scribbled Messages On Wall After Killing Woman: Report

'Suicide is the last resort of depression' and 'Existence is suffering' were found scribbled in red and black paint on the floor of a house in Chhatarpur where a man allegedly committed suicide after killing his live-in partner, sources said.

The 26-year-old man committed suicide after slitting the throat of his live-in partner as he suspected her of infidelity, police said.

The sources said after killing the woman, the man painted the walls of the room, the floor and mirror with messages in red and black paint.

The woman was fond of painting and he used her pencil and colours to scribble messages and pen a two-page suicide note in which he wrote about loving her and losing his mobile phone which had some "special moments" of the couple, they said.

Another friend of the couple was staying in the same flat. The man apparently wrote on the door of her room, 'You were spared', the sources said.

Two diaries of the couple were also found from the spot in which they had written about 'special moments' spent with each other and their daily routine, they said.

Messages like 'We are all evil', 'Suicide is last resort of depression', 'Existence is suffering', 'I'm suicidal', 'infidelity' were found scribbled on the floor of the room where the body of the woman was found, they added.

The man, a digital marketing executive, was living with the 23-year-old woman, who was a graphic designer, in the flat since July this year.

Experts said such cases require psychological autopsy.

An officer privy to the probe said, "The deceased had scribbled on unconventional surface. Investigators, in cases like these, should opt for psychological autopsy to ascertain the mind-set of the person".

Three teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the crime scene on Monday night. On Tuesday, the teams again visited the spot to inspect a laptop and mobile phones of the deceased.

The Forensic Science Laboraory, Rohini, now has a psychological autopsy unit and the Delhi government had written to Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the unit being available for probe in such cases.

The unit was set up after the Burari case in which 11 members of the Chundawat family were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

