Can Housing Societies Charge Tenants Entry Or Exit Fees? What The Rules Say

Moving into a new housing society in Delhi-NCR can sometimes come with an unexpected demand: an entry fee. Tenants in several housing societies, say they are asked to pay thousands of rupees as entry fees before being allowed to move their belongings into the premises. In some cases, residents also report being charged an exit fee when vacating a flat. The practice has sparked growing concern among tenants, raising a key question: Can RWAs legally levy entry or exit charges, and what can residents do if they are asked to pay them?

Can Entry Fees Be Approved By RWAs?

A resident of a housing society in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) collects an entry fee from new tenants under the head of "development charges". However, such fees cannot be imposed arbitrarily by the society's Managing Committee (MC). According to the resident, any charge of this nature must either be explicitly mentioned in the society's bye-laws or approved by members through a resolution passed at a General Body Meeting (GBM).

The resident said such charges are often introduced to generate additional funds for the society. In many cases, moving activities can result in damage to common areas and shared assets, including boundary walls, potted plants, lighting fixtures and fencing. Societies, he said, may create a dedicated fund to cover the cost of repairs and maintenance, with entry fees collected from incoming tenants contributing to that pool.

Proper receipts are typically issued for any fees collected from tenants, and residents have the right to ask the RWA for the specific bye-law, rule or General Body Meeting (GBM) resolution authorising such charges. However, the resident also acknowledged that, in practice, several housing societies in Delhi-NCR, including parts of Noida, are alleged to impose arbitrary fees under the pretext of entry charges, often without clearly communicating the legal basis for the levy.

No Legal Right to Charge Arbitrary Fees

RWAs and housing society managements cannot impose charges that are not backed by the society's bye-laws or a valid resolution, according to legal experts. Citing provisions of Cooperative Societies Acts and consumer court rulings across states, he said an RWA functions as a service provider responsible for managing common facilities and maintenance, not as a profit-making body.

"No RWA can arbitrarily introduce new charges," Mr Jha said. "Any fee collected for maintenance, repairs, lift usage or other common expenses must be backed by the society's bye-laws or a duly approved resolution. If there is no such provision in writing, the charge has no legal basis and can be challenged." He added that tenants and flat owners are entitled to seek a copy of the relevant rule or resolution before making any payment demanded by the society.

Where Can Tenants File A Complaint?

NDTV also spoke to Nikhlesh Rajan, Deputy Registrar in the Uttar Pradesh Firms, Societies and Chits Department, who said there is no specific rule permitting RWAs to collect arbitrary "entry fees" from tenants. He noted that demanding such payments without a valid legal basis could amount to the exploitation of tenants.

Asked where residents can seek redress, Mr Rajan said complaints can be filed with the Firms, Societies and Chits Department, which is responsible for registering and regulating RWAs and societies. Tenants who believe they have been unfairly charged can submit a written complaint to the department, detailing the circumstances and providing any supporting documents or receipts. The department can then examine whether the fee was authorised under the society's rules and take appropriate action if irregularities are found.

What Action Can Be Taken Against Arbitrary Charges?

Deputy Registrar Nikhlesh Rajan said the Firms, Societies and Chits Department can take cognisance of the matter once it receives a written complaint from an aggrieved tenant or resident. Following a complaint, the department may seek an explanation from the concerned RWA and, if required, initiate an inquiry into the allegations.

If the investigation reveals irregularities, the department can order an audit of the RWA's finances and functioning. In serious cases involving violations of rules or misuse of authority, officials may even recommend the cancellation of the society's registration.

Mr Rajan said the arbitrary collection of money from tenants under the guise of "entry fees" could amount to an unfair practice. Consumer courts have, in certain cases, also viewed the imposition of unauthorised charges by housing societies as an unfair trade practice. Legally, societies are permitted to collect maintenance charges and other fees only when they are linked to actual expenses and are authorised under the applicable rules.

He further stressed that tenants cannot be forced to become members of an RWA. Moreover, preventing a tenant with a valid rent agreement from entering or leaving a residential complex could expose those responsible to legal action. Such conduct may amount to wrongful restraint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and affected tenants can approach the police and file a complaint.